WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI — Stephen Paul Hardy, 67, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, husband of Ivianne Kral-Hardy went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
Born in Pontiac, Michigan on April 27, 1953, he is the son of Wilma L. Hardy and the late Henry P. Hardy, Jr. He was of the Baptist faith and was formerly employed with Hamlin Trucking.
Steve enjoyed riding his Harley and was an avid fisherman, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Ivianne Kral-Hardy of the home; his mother, Wilma L. Hardy of Greenwood; his mother-in-law, Fern MacPherson of Windsor, Canada; a daughter and son-in-law, Heather and J. D. Harshbarger of Commerce, Michigan; a son, Garrett Kral of Livonia, Michigan; a granddaughter, Hannah Harshbarger of Commerce, Michigan; a sister and brother-in-law, Ladonna and Wayne Hughes of Greenwood; two nieces, Chris Hughes Covan and her husband, Ray, of Hodges and Stacy Hughes-Farhan of Greenwood; a great niece, Farah Walden and her husband, Seth, of Lexington; two fur babies, Buddy and Jackson and a host of other relatives and friends who will mourn his passing.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Services will be held at noon on Friday at Calvary Baptist Church, Greenwood, with the Rev. Kevin Hembree and the Rev. Joe Chapman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Lorne MacPherson, Lynas MacPherson, Garrett Kral, J. D. Harshbarger, Ray Covan, Jr. and Roy Swink.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 2775 Montague Avenue Ext., Greenwood, SC 29649.