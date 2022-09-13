Stephen Lee Odom Jr., 77, of 255 Wisewood Circle, widower of Lou Amye Odom, departed this walk of life on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at his home. Born in Barnwell, South Carolina he was the son of the late, Stephen Lee Odom Sr., and the late Romela Royal Odom.

He was a retired Service Director of Clemson Extension, a Veteran of the United States Army, and a member of Morris Chapel Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, Usher, a member of the Brotherhood, Mason Harmony Lodge #37, Rotary, and Lever Hall of Fame, Clemson.

