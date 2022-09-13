Stephen Lee Odom Jr., 77, of 255 Wisewood Circle, widower of Lou Amye Odom, departed this walk of life on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at his home. Born in Barnwell, South Carolina he was the son of the late, Stephen Lee Odom Sr., and the late Romela Royal Odom.
He was a retired Service Director of Clemson Extension, a Veteran of the United States Army, and a member of Morris Chapel Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, Usher, a member of the Brotherhood, Mason Harmony Lodge #37, Rotary, and Lever Hall of Fame, Clemson.
He leaves to cherish his memories, one daughter, Charlene (Gregory) Calhoun of Greenwood; one brother, Sylvester Odom of Atlanta, GA; one sister, Mary Nell Mahome of Lithonia, GA; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be at noon on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Morris Chapel Baptist Church. Viewing will be from 1-6, Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.