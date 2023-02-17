Stephen Jon-Hamilton Hagood Wanda Rinker Feb 17, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephen Jon-Hamilton HagoodStephen Jon-Hamilton Hagood, 47, of 103 Winston Ct., West, husband of Jacqulyn Simpson Hagood, passed away Friday, February 17, 2023 at Self Regional Healthcare.The family is at the home.Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the Hagood family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Health Care Most read stories Medical records dumped off dirt road in Hodges FBI arrest third Greenwood resident in drug, money laundering case Greenwood man faces charges in connection to stolen car Greenwood woman's involuntary manslaughter charge dismissed Greenwood government takes up hundreds of illegally placed signs Bauman presents Stukes lecture at Erskine College Greenwood Performing Arts receives grant Writer and translator Aruni Kashyap visits Lander University Chamber hosts Churchill Mortgage ribbon cutting Parks and Butler honored at reception Staggs receives plaque from past president Shrine Club raises funds for Hospice House Shrine Club raises money for A Place for Us