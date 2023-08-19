Stephen Gordon Murray Aug 19, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephen Gordon Murray, 70, husband of Linda Murray of McCormick, SC, passed on Thursday, August 17, 2023. The family is at the home. Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home McCormick. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood man faces drug, gun charges after home search Greenwood police make arrest in two Friday shootings Evergreen memories: Woman donates wedding trousseau to Greenwood museum Second arrest made in Friday night shooting in Greenwood Man wanted in woman's death in Donalds captured in Charleston First day of school at Palmetto Christian Academy Hospice & Palliative Care hosts Camp Celebrate Hope Preparing graduates for a changing world Flag award presented to Tranquility Point Velux donates wreaths to Wreaths Across America Velux makes pledge to SRH Foundation for progress campaign Eastern Star donates to Pathway House Sheffield Yard of the Month for August