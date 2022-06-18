Stephen "Chandler" Beaty II, 54, of Laurens, SC, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at his home.

He was born March 14, 1968, in Clinton, SC, and was a son of Stephen Chandler and Cynthia Bishop Beaty. He was formerly employed with Wal-Mart Distribution and Lanford Welding. Chandler was a "Jack of All Trades," he could build motorcycles, houses, or anything you wanted to perfection.

Chandler was a member of Little River Dominick Presbyterian Church.

In addition to his parents, Chandler is survived by his son, Dylan Chandler Beaty, of Laurens; his daughter, Brennan Olivia Beaty, of Laurens; mother of his children, Angie Beaty; his sisters, Melanie Sward of Laurens, and Georgianna Ballenger (Robert) of Greenwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Laurens County Humane Society, 793 Poplar St., Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the family with arrangements.

