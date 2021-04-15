Stephanie Louise Dixon's journey here on Earth ended in the early morning of April 14, 2021. She leaves behind a daughter, Jada Williams, whom she loved with all her heart, her father, Pat Dixon (Kathy Turner), her mother, Caroline Cannady, along with a brother Blake Dixon (Jessica), a sister, Crystal Dixon and her favorite niece Ava Dixon.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ernest Eugene and Dealie Mae Dixon and Gladys Bowick Minor.
A private memorial service will be held. The family members are accepting visitors at their respective homes at this time.
Memorials may be made to Stephanie's account c/o Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Stephanie's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.