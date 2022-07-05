Stephanie Dianne Busby

Stephanie Dianne Busby, 18, resident of 113 Laurel Ave., Greenwood, SC, passed away peacefully Monday, July 4, 2022 at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, SC.

Born Oct. 31, 2003, in Greenwood, SC, she was a daughter of Steve and Beth Busby.

She was a member of Emerald Baptist Church, where she loved to attend services. Stephanie loved music and she enjoyed listening to stories by Junie B. Jones, Sassy Little Girl. Stephanie was an Angel to all of us during her short time with us. Her precious smile would light up the whole room. She will be missed by her loving family and her many friends.

Survivors include her parents Steve and Beth Phillips Busby; two brothers Evan Duvall (Shelby) of Clinton, SC, and Aaron Busby of the home; paternal grandmother Bonnie Busby of Abbeville, SC, and maternal grandmother Betty Phillips of the home; special friends and caregivers Melody Parks and Beverly Hagan and a niece Ellianna Duvall.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather George Busby and a brother George Alexander Busby.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday July 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home, with the Rev. Craig McDaniel officiating. The burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. The family will be at the home of her grandmother Mrs. Bonnie Busby the day of the service.

The family will receive friends Thursday morning from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services.

Memorials in memory of Stephanie may be made to Emerald Baptist Church, 110 East Laurel Ave. Greenwood, SC 29649.

