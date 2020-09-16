Stanley Wayne Vinson Ph.D., 67, resident of Tumwater, Washington, husband of Suzanne Marquardt Vinson, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born April 18, 1953, in Dallas, TX, he was a son of the late Murry Edgar and Mary Evelyn Hayes Vinson. He was a graduate of the University of Southern Oregon, received his Masters in Business Administration from Willamette University in Salem, OR and his Doctorate in Business Administration from Antioch University in Yellow Springs, OH. Prior to becoming an educator, Dr. Vinson was employed with First Interstate Bank of Oregon for more than 25 years and then as the treasurer for CH2M Hill Corporation in Denver, CO. He began his teaching career with Northern State University in South Dakota and was currently a professor of Business Administration at Lander University.
Dr. Vinson was of the Presbyterian faith.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 37 years are a son, Andrew Wayne Vinson of Olympia, WA; a daughter, Sara Evelyn Vinson of Tumwater, WA; two brothers, Murry Vinson, Jr. of Austin, TX, and Johnny Cay Vinson and wife Susanna of Round Rock, TX; and a granddaughter, Aubriella Suzanne Vinson.
Private memorial services will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.
