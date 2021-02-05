Stanley Foggie Jr.
Stanley Foggie Jr., 55, of 104 Lynn Street, husband of Stephonie Foggie, passed on February 4, 2021 at his home.
He was born on October 6, 1965 to Stanley and Martha Foggie of Greenwood, SC. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School class of 1983. Stanley served three years in the US Navy Active Duty and one year Navy Reserve.
Stanley was a loving husband, wonderful provider, dedicated uncle and a kind and loving person. He was employed by ZF Transmission for seven years, a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where he served as Trustee, church treasurer and treasurer of the United Methodist Men.
Stanley is survived by his wife, of the home, and his parents of Greenwood, one step-daughter, Monifa Carter of Charlotte, NC, one brother, Russell (Tonya) Foggie of Greenwood, SC; five sisters, Candice Foggie, Tara Foggie, Keshia Lyons, Diane Williams, all of Greenwood, SC, and Elnita (Reverend John) Williams of Florence, SC; one brother-in-law, Charlie (Tomekia) Harris of Greenwood, SC; two sisters-in-law, Regina Johnson of Ninety Six and Allison (Kelvin) Miller of Fort Mill, SC; two special nieces , Morgan Holloway of Greenwood, SC and Franchon (Maurice) Odom of Columbia, SC, and a host of several loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and countless friends.
Public viewing will be Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the funeral home from 1-5 p.m.
Graveside services will be Monday, February 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Evening Star Cemetery.
The family is at the home and ask that visitors adhere to COVID guidelines.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Foggie family.