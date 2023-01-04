Mostly clear. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 5:05 pm
Stacy Thomas Driver
ELBERTON, GA — Stacy Thomas Driver, 54, died January 2, 2023. Calhoun Falls survivor is his mother Joyce Partridge Hatley. Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is in charge of arrangements.
