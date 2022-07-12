Stacey Nicole Young, born June 9, 1974, gained her heavenly wings on July 7, 2022. She was the devoted wife of Robert "Pete" Young and daughter of Ralph and Diane Evans of Hodges, SC.
She was a dedicated member of Macedonia CME Church in Hodges, SC, and served as Director of the Christian Board of Education.
Stacey graduated from Greenwood High School and was a Beta Club member. She received an Associate Degree in Business Administration from Piedmont Technical College and a Bachelor's Degree from Limestone College.
She was preceded in death by her loving brother, Travis Evans; maternal grandfather, James Stewart, Sr.; paternal grandparents: Brunson and Laura Evans; two uncles: Brunson Evans, Jr. and Leroy Evans; and an aunt, Carrie Evans.
Stacey leaves to cherish her memories her husband of 26 years; three daughters: Quanisha Nicole Young, Asia Young and DeAbreyna Young, all of Greenwood; a granddaughter, Alexendria Lunsford; an adored grandmother, Willie M. Stewart; mother-in-law, Bettye Johnson; two brothers-in-law: Derrick Young and James Johnson; sister-in-law, LaShondra Evans; nephew, DaQuan Adams; goddaughter, Aaliya Jackson; and a host of aunts, uncles, friends and special love for all of her cousins.
Stacey had a passion for helping others. She loved life, her family, people and loved God. Her laughter and smile was contagious. Her favorite color was lime green. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation will occur on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 1-5 p.m. in the Percival-Tompkins Chapel.
Funeral services will be Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Little River Multicultural Complex. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum.
Percival-Tompkins is honored to serve the Evans-Young family.
