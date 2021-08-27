Before we're even born, the good Lord puts our name on a page in His book, every moment laid out before a single day of our lives has passed. As He turns the page and the numbered days draw to an end, He calls us home. On August 21, 2021, the Lord turned the page and welcomed SSG Phillip Wayne Whiteside II of Greenwood, SC to the Master's joy.
Wayne leaves behind his wife, Jennifer McCravy Whiteside; their children, Abby Whiteside, Phillip Wayne Whiteside III "Tripp" and Finley Whiteside. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his mother and stepfather, Matt and Debbie Elliott; brother, Andy Dinkins, as well as many extended family members.
He was a proud graduate of Brookland Cayce High School in 1996. Wayne was named Mr. Bearcat and played football his senior year.
Wayne joined the United States Marine Corps in 1997, proudly serving his country for four years until his honorable discharge. He was a 2004 graduate of Lander University, where he earned a BS in History. During his time at Lander, Wayne pledged the Gamma Rho chapter of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity and became the chapter's 418th initiate on January 13, 2001. He served his chapter as Beta Mu Pledge Class President and as Treasurer, and was installed as the chapter's Archon in 2002. As a member of Pi Kappa Phi, Wayne embodied the ideals of lifelong brotherhood, inspiring many of his brothers in pursuits that exemplify service before self. His passing to the Chapter Eternal is mourned by his brothers, who will always remember the gift of his magnetic personality and his talent for forging relationships with and among those in his circle of influence.
Ever dedicated in service to his country, Wayne joined the South Carolina Army National Guard Reserves in 2004 and in 2014 re-enlisted in the Active Duty Guard Reserve, where he worked as an Operations Noncommissioned Officer at the Joint Operations Command Center until his passing. His distinguished service throughout his military career earned him many awards and honors: Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Marine Corps Meritorious Mast, Army Good Conduct Medal (2 Awards), Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with Mobilization Device, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Army Overseas Service Ribbon, Navy Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Army Non-Commissioned Officers Development Ribbon, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Navy Unit Commendation and South Carolina Palmetto Service Ribbon.
Wayne was a unique and special guy who loved life and the people in it. He never met a stranger and could carry on a conversation with anyone for hours and hours, always throwing out his classic "I know you've got to go, but I've got one more thing to say", but was so engaging that another hour would likely pass before the chat would come to an end. He was a proud father that loved his children more than anything, and was always ready to show off their pictures and brag about their latest accomplishments. He loved his family and loved getting together for any occasion, or no occasion at all! He had so many friends and touched countless lives in immeasurable ways during his 43 years. He will be missed but never forgotten, as we honor his legacy by living our lives as he did: to the fullest.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel. The family received friends on Friday, August 27 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will follow the service at Southland Memorial Gardens.