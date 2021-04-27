NINETY SIX — Sophia Abney Washington, 57, of 6515 Highway 702, wife of Eugene Washington, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood County, she was the daughter of John Bell Abney and the late Frances William Abney. She was a member of Young Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Chappells, SC. She is preceded in death by her son, Eugene Washington Jr., her sister, Joeann Hill and a brother, Randy " Anthony" Williams.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband of 39 years of the home; three daughters, Yolanda (Sterling) Washington Smalls of Anderson, SC, Francine (Frederick) Washington Davis of Ninety Six, SC, and Ashley (Donald Henry) Washington Henry of Clinton, SC; five brothers, John Bell, Jr. of Greenwood, SC, Samuel Abney of Honea Path, SC, Mark (Cynthia) Abney of Greenwood, SC, Michael (Faye) Williams of Ninety Six, SC, Anthony "Ant" Williams of Pickens, SC; one sister, April (Bobby) Abney Sibert of Greenwood, SC; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Young Mt. Zion Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Carl T. Chiles. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.