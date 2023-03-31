Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 3:32 pm
Sophania Curry, 49, of 320 Ashcroft Drive, entered into eternal rest on March 30, 2027 at Self Regional Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced at a late time. The family is at the home.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.