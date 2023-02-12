NINETY SIX — "Sonny" Daniel Porter Nickolaus, 78, of Ninety Six, husband of Margie Howard Nickolaus, died Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Charles Barrett Nickolaus and Latrelle "Lott" Porter Nickolaus. Sonny was a retired telephone technician, a hard worker and always willing to help others. He was a member of Panola United Methodist Church where he was a former Sunday school teacher and trustee.
He was preceded in death by a son, Joseph K. "Joe" Nickolaus and a granddaughter, Whitney G. McGee.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his children, Jamie Lassere (Brandon) of Denham Springs, LA, Ginny Wilson (Jeff) of Ninety Six and Eddie Goldman (Lesa) of Saluda; sisters, Marlene Garvin (Bill) and Sue Burnett (Curtis), both of Greenwood; grandchildren, Ethan Lassere, Jacob Lassere, Kayla Black (Ryan), J. Crooks (Cortney), Morgan Goldman, Olivia Wilson, Kristi Robertson (Lucas) and Ashlee Bledsoe (Megan); and grandson-in-law, Kasey McGee.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Viki Hydrick and Rev. Mike Evans officiating.
The family will receive friends before the service at the funeral home from 2-3 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Panola United Methodist Church, PO Box 1102, Greenwood, SC 29648 or to Hospice House, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.