NINETY SIX — "Sonny" Daniel Porter Nickolaus, 78, of Ninety Six, husband of Margie Howard Nickolaus, died Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Charles Barrett Nickolaus and Latrelle "Lott" Porter Nickolaus. Sonny was a retired telephone technician, a hard worker and always willing to help others. He was a member of Panola United Methodist Church where he was a former Sunday school teacher and trustee.

Tags