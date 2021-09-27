Sonny Lawrence
James “Sonny” Robert Lawrence, 78, widower of Pamela “Pam” Willingham Lawrence, resident of East Northside Drive, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born March 3, 1943, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Ralph and Thelma Richardson Lawrence. He was a US Air Force Veteran. Sonny worked at Parke-Davis most of his career and retired from Ascend and was also known as Sunshine the Candy Man.
He was a member of Laurel Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, James Carl and wife Dana Lawrence of Bonneau, SC; four grandchildren, Hunter Collins, Micheala Shea, Christian Lawrence and James Lawrence, Jr.; a great-granddaughter, Brielle Collins; two sisters, Vicki Moore and Linda Reddish; and two brothers, Sanford (Sherri) Lawrence and Jimmy Lawrence. He was predeceased by a sister, Ann Dotson.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Craig McDaniel officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital for Children, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105; or to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 810 Vermont Ave., NW Washington, DC 20420.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Lawrence family.