Hyland Brooks "Sonny" Gresham Jr., 58, of 210 Andrews Avenue South, Greenwood, husband of Velvet Ashley Gresham, passed away suddenly, Friday, November 18, 2022 at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Harley Funeral Home and Crematory.