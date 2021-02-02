BRADLEY — Ruben Smith Steifle, 88, resident of Highway 221, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, at his home.
Born December 29, 1932, in Bradley, he was a son of the late Neil and Queenie Smith Steifle. He was a 1950 graduate of Greenwood High School and was a US Army Veteran. Smith was the owner/operator of Smith Steifle Store in Bradley for over 50 years, where he was a friend to many.
He was a member of Cedar Springs Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church.
Surviving is a son, Chris Steifle of Greenwood; a daughter, Kathi Dixon of Greenwood; four grandchildren, Clint Steifle, Dillon Steifle, Reid (Devyn) Dixon and Bradley Dixon; two great-grandchildren, Ryvers Dixon and Reily Dixon.
He was predeceased by three brothers, Chiles Steifle, Henry Steifle and Bill Steifle.
Graveside services will be conducted 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Springs ARP Church, with Rev. Barrett Alewine officiating. Please use current CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing including the wearing of face masks.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, along with Greg Steifle and Neil Steifle.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends in the church from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Those wishing to make donations in memory of Smith are requested to please consider making those to Cedar Springs Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, c/o Mrs. Rod Christian, 1957 Indian Springs Road, Elberton, GA 30635, or Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
