Shirley Wells Adams
HODGES — Nancy Shirley Wells Adams, 84, wife of Calvin Adams, of Highway 25 North, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.
Born in Abbeville County, she was a daughter of the late Henry Preston and Effie Crawford Wells. She was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church, where she played piano for 40 years and was active in Sunday School. She was a 1954 graduate of Ware Shoals High School, after which she began her banking career with State Bank and Trust Company and later retired from First Citizens.
Surviving are three daughters, Becky Cann (Billy) of Donalds, Amy Meeks (Lanny) of Hodges, and Connie Sizemore (Phil) of Woodstock, GA, five grandchildren, Adam Cann (Samantha), Austin Cann (Kassie), Hannah Adams, Gracie Sizemore, and Noelle Sizemore, and five great-grandchildren, Becca Lynn Cann, Emi Grace Cann, Rainnie Cann, Creed Cann, and Olivianna Adams.
She was predeceased by her parents, six brothers, Olin, Paul, Horace, Edgar, Harold, and Quince Wells, and three sisters, Mamie Ruth Wells, Lillian Wells, and Sarah Brown.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, with Rev. Charles Robertson officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Adam Cann, Austin Cann, Lanny Meeks, Phil Sizemore, Billy Cann, and Mat Barnish.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at Walnut Grove Baptist Church prior to the service. Online condolences may be made as www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com