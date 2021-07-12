Shirley Torlina
Shirley Yates Torlina, 75, of Waterloo, wife of Robert “Bob” Norman Torlina, died Sunday, July 11, 2021 at her home.
Born in Anderson, she was a daughter of the late James Larry and Annie Ruth Ashworth Yates. Shirley was retired from Capsugel and was formerly employed by Grimes Aerospace. She enjoyed anytime she was able to spend at the beach or the lake.
Shirley is survived by her husband of the home; her daughters, Kelly Ridley Smith (Kemp) of Woodruff and Dawn Ridley of Greenwood; her sister, Melinda Fricks of Anderson; her brothers, Ronnie Yates of Anderson, Wayne Yates (Pam) of Graniteville and Mike Yates of Anderson; grandchildren, Ashley Brooks (Eddie), Amanda Stonesifer (Joey), Hope Smith (Jake), Keri Festa (James), Kaleigh Wright, Jonathan Wright and Jennifer Wright; and great grandchildren, Madison, Grayson, Mattox, Avery, Raegan, Beau and Asher.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Andrew Shull officiating. The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed by visiting Shirley’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages may also be left for the family.
Entombment will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park Chapel Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1-2 p.m.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Dawn, 207 Lupo Drive, Greenwood.