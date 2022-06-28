TROY — Shirley Tomlinson Nowatka, 83, resident of Old Loggins Road, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at her home.
Born April 10, 1939, in Mascotte, FL, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin and Bessie Drawdy Tomlinson. After a successful career as a master cosmetologist and salon owner in Pompano Beach, FL, she retired to Ocala, FL, then McCormick, SC. She enjoyed gardening and volunteering work at the Re-Store and nursing homes accompanied by her service dog Tweet.
She was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church in McCormick, SC.
Surviving are a daughter, Denise Browning Mapp of the home; a son, Guy F. Nowatka of Herdando, MS; a step-son, Steve Nowatka of Cape Coral, FL; seven grandchildren, Jimmy Young, Dustin Nowatka, Debbie Nowatka, Breanne Browning, Jonathan and wife Jordyn Nowatka, Austin Nowatka, and Aaron and wife Kendall Nowatka; a sister, Barbara and husband Thomas Finder of Florida.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 2 at First Missionary Baptist Church in Mascotte, FL 34753.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 Saturday afternoon at the church.
