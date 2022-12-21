ABBEVILLE — Ms. Shirley Sue Grant Walker, 67, of 1261 Watts Road, Abbeville, SC, passed at her home on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

Born in Abbeville County on March 29, 1955, she was the daughter of the late John Henry and Margie Gray Grant. Shirley was a member of Shady Grove A.M.E. Church, where she served as missionary president, usher and formerly as a finance committee member. Shirley retired from the Department of Social Services of McCormick County as a Case Supervisor.