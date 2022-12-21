ABBEVILLE — Ms. Shirley Sue Grant Walker, 67, of 1261 Watts Road, Abbeville, SC, passed at her home on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
Born in Abbeville County on March 29, 1955, she was the daughter of the late John Henry and Margie Gray Grant. Shirley was a member of Shady Grove A.M.E. Church, where she served as missionary president, usher and formerly as a finance committee member. Shirley retired from the Department of Social Services of McCormick County as a Case Supervisor.
She is survived by her son, John (Brittany) Walker of Greenwood, SC; two daughters, Briana Walker of Abbeville and Neitra Walker of the home; five grandchildren; three brothers, Ulysses Grant of Atlanta, GA, James Grant of Abbeville and Thomas Grant of Tinsberry, VA; six sisters, Barbara Grant and Janie Riles of Atlanta, GA, Thelma Woods, Rev. Jennifer Brown Jacquelyn Harper and Mary Jackson, all of Abbeville. She is also survived by a host of other family members and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Ellis Mae Grant.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Shady Grove AME Church, Abbeville with interment in the church cemetery. There will be no public viewing. The family is at the home. Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home Inc.