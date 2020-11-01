ELBERTON, GA — Mrs. Shirley Mills Scott, 84, of Lincolnton Highway, Elberton, GA, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of 45 years to the late Joel Miller Scott.
Shirley was born in Elberton, GA on June 29, 1936, daughter of the late Charles Henry Mills, Sr. and Martha Elizabeth Jones Mills. She was a 1954 graduate of Elbert County High School. After high school, Shirley worked as a Southern Bell Operator in Atlanta before returning to Elberton, GA and marrying Joel on March 28, 1959.
"Miss Shirley", as she was affectionately referred to, was a faithful member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church for many years. She enjoyed helping with Vacation Bible School and, with Joel, helped with church barbeques.
A faithful housewife and mother, Shirley was often seen helping on the farm raking hay. Through the years, she worked at Woolworth's and Factory Outlet in Elberton, GA and was the contributing writer of the "Petersburg News" for The Elberton Star. In her free time, she loved putting together jigsaw puzzles and rocking in her rocking chair or swing on the porch.
Shirley is survived by her children: Martha Key and her husband Scott and Lamar Scott, both of Elberton, GA, and Milton Scott and his wife Susan of Calhoun Falls, SC; her beloved granddaughters: Samantha Wood and her husband Brantley of Calhoun Falls, SC and Kristin Scott and her fiancé Ryan of Piedmont, SC; great-granddaughter, Callie Grace Wood of Calhoun Falls, SC; honorary granddaughter, Lucy Cabrera of Stockbridge, GA; brother, Charlie Mills and his wife Carol of Bowman, GA: sister, Gloria Sale and her husband David of Dewy Rose, GA: aunt, Marietta Gaines Bailey of Elberton, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
For the last three years of her life, Shirley lived at Magnolia Estates in Elberton, GA where she enjoyed playing bingo and special events. A special thank you to the angels at Magnolia for their love and care.
The family will receive friends at Berry Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 on Monday, November 2, and other times at the home.
Funeral services will be held at Woodlawn United Methodist Church at 4 o'clock on Tuesday, November 3, with the Rev. John Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made in her memory to Woodlawn United Methodist Church, c/o Priscilla Madden, 3792 Brad Dixon Road, Elberton, GA 30635.
