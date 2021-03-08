HODGES — Shirley Marie Cohen, 59, of 201 Pansy Road, Hodges, SC, wife of James W. Cohen, entered into eternal rest on March 4, 2021 at Hospice Care of the Piedmont. She was born in Greenwood County, February 3, 1962, a daughter of the late Earl Coleman and Cora Lee Quarles Coleman.
She was a graduate of Greenwood High School class of 1980 and received her Associate degree in Business from Piedmont Technical College in 1981. She was employed with Duke Power for 17 years and later Self Regional Healthcare.
She was a member of the House of Reconciliation, where she was an Ordained Deaconess, member of the Community Outreach Ministry and Seamstress for the church.
She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband of 32 years, James W. Cohen of the home; two daughters, Monique M. Cohen and Jamie T. Cohen of Greenwood; three brothers, James Coleman (Dorothy ) of Hodges, SC , Jeffrey Coleman of Greenwood and Earl Coleman III (Teresa) of Clinton, SC; one sister, Rosemay Coleman Kearse (Randy) of Piedmont, SC; two grandchildren, Jayden W. Cohen and Aliyah E. Harris and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to cherish her memory.
Graveside services will be held at 11a.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Sr. Pastor Reginald Campbell officiating and Executive Pastor Dr. Regina Campbell presiding.
Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com.
The family is at the home. Please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
