NINETY SIX — Shirley Jean Anderson, 67, of 513 Church Street North Extension, widow of Paul Anderson, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, SC, she was the daughter of the late Bennie Alston and the late Elizabeth Logan. She was a member of Mays United Methodist Church. She often worshipped at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Coronaca and Hebron Baptist Church in Clinton. She retired from Greenwood Mills and Sloan Plant. She was the former owner of Shirley's Place in Ninety Six and she loved all kinds of flowers. She is preceded in death by, three brothers, Randolph Logan, Anthony Williams, and Eddie Pratt, and three sisters, Geraldine Harrison, Faye Pratt, and Wanda Logan.
She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Elizabeth Williams of Ninety Six, and Lavoda (Daniel) Jeffery of Abbeville; two brothers, Jerry (Teresa) Pratt and Michael (Faye) Williams both of Ninety Six; three sisters, Gloria Williams of Ninety Six, Rosa Lee Alston and Deborah (James) Wright, both of Greenwood; five grandchildren, Tiasha Anderson, Jubrenna Anderson, Jasmine Williams, Noah Jeffery, and Dominique Dunlap ; one great-grandchild, Kylie Mingo; a special son/nephew Antwan Alston; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be 3 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Mays United Methodist Church, conducted by Rev. Joseph Caldwell. Masks are required to attend this service. Burial will follow in the Ninety Six Community Cemetery. Viewing will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.