Shirley "Jackie" Williams Stewart, 87, resident of 306 Clairmont Drive, wife of Curtis M. Stewart, Jr., passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at her home.

Born July 15, 1935, in Enoree, SC, she was the daughters of the late Louie E. and Vallie Gwinn Williams of Ware Shoals. A 1953 graduate of Ware Shoals High School and she also received her nursing degree from Columbia Hospital School of Nursing in 1956. She retired from Greenwood Methodist Home.