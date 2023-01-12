Shirley "Jackie" Williams Stewart, 87, resident of 306 Clairmont Drive, wife of Curtis M. Stewart, Jr., passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at her home.
Born July 15, 1935, in Enoree, SC, she was the daughters of the late Louie E. and Vallie Gwinn Williams of Ware Shoals. A 1953 graduate of Ware Shoals High School and she also received her nursing degree from Columbia Hospital School of Nursing in 1956. She retired from Greenwood Methodist Home.
She was a member of Rice Memorial Baptist Church and the Outreach Sunday School Class.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are two daughter, Timi S. Eddy (Gerald Abbott) and Teri S. Lake, both of Greenwood; two grandchildren, Valerie Oliva (Chris) and Brad Lake.
She was predeceased by a grandson, Stewart B. Eddy; and a brother, Carol L. Williams.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Dale Levan officiating.
A private burial will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends following the service Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rice Memorial Baptist Church, 1975 Highway 72 W. Greenwood, SC 29649 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.