SALUDA—Shirley Zueline Hastings Henderson, 84, widow of Zeddie B. Henderson, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Saluda Nursing Center.
Born February 22, 1936, in Edgefield, she was the daughter of the late Seba and Mary Ouzts Hastings. She was a graduate of Edgefield High School and retired from Knight Industries. She enjoyed going to church, reading, and watching television with her grandbabies.
Mrs. Henderson was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church.
Surviving are a daughter, Patti Scurry of Saluda; two grandsons, Jim (Kim) Scurry of Washington, DC and Will Scurry of Saluda; two half-sisters, Brenda McCary, and Shelby Barden; and her beloved cat, "Kitty Baby".
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Henderson was predeceased by two sons: Zeddie Ray Henderson, and William Seba "Buddy" Henderson; one brother, Crafton Hastings; two sisters, Rebecca Pruitt and Inez Drake; and one half-sister, Nicky Dorn.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 am on Monday at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Troy.
