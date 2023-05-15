Shirley Bates Seawright

ABBEVILLE — Shirley Bates Seawright, 87, of Abbeville, wife of the late Joseph E. ‘Joe’ Seawright, Jr., died Sunday, May 14, 2023 at the Hospice House in Greenwood. Born November 5, 1935 in Orangeburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late John David and Daisy S. Bates.

Tags