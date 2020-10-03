SMYRNA, Ga. – Shirley Ann Watson, 65, of 3000 Highland Parkway, Smyrna, GA passed on September 24, 2020 at her home. A native of Abbeville, Shirley was born on March 24, 1955. She was the daughter of the late Douglas and Eddie Ruth Martin Gray. Shirley was a member of Fairfield Baptist Church, Abbeville, SC and worked and retired from Lockheed Credit Union, Atlanta, GA.
Shirley is survived by her son, Ralph Watson, Jr. of the home; two grandchildren, Niya and Jalen Watson of Atlanta, GA; two sisters, Katherine Jackson and Patricia G. Crawford of Abbeville, SC; one step-sister, Melissa Spenser of Abbeville, SC and a host of other family members. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, James E. Gray and two sisters, Margie Russell and Gloria Gray.
A 1:00 PM graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Fairfield Baptist Church Cemetery. Public viewing will be on Tuesday from 1:00 - 7:00PM. The family is at the home of her sister, Patricia Crawford, 24 Gray Lane, Abbeville, SC.
Services entrusted to RICHIE FUNERAL HOME, INC.