Shirley A. Dean

Wanda Rinker
Jul 3, 2023

TROY — Shirley A. Dean, 70, wife of Willie A. Dean of West Charleston Road, Troy, SC, passed on Sunday July 2, 2023 at her home.

The family is at the home.

Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home McCormick.