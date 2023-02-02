Sherryl A. Motte
JOHNSON CITY, TN — We are saddened to announce the passing of Sherryl Motte, 67, of Johnson City, Tennessee. Sherryl passed on January 31, 2023, after a brief illness at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: February 2, 2023 @ 4:53 pm
Sherryl A. Motte
JOHNSON CITY, TN — We are saddened to announce the passing of Sherryl Motte, 67, of Johnson City, Tennessee. Sherryl passed on January 31, 2023, after a brief illness at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Sherryl is survived by her husband of 53 years, James R. Motte, and their children James (Amy) of Johnson City, Jennifer Sherman (John) of Johnson City, Jason (Caitlin) of Memphis, Justin (Kara) of Louisville, Kentucky, and Brelynn of Johnson City. She is survived as well by her eight grandchildren, Jonathan Motte, Joel Sherman, Haiden Motte, Ashton Motte, Margaret Motte, Sutter Motte, Lynnlee Motte, and Lawson Motte, as well as one great-grandchild Henry Motte. She is also survived by her brother Raphard Leon Cox of Stillwater, Oklahoma, and her sister Tammy Hanna (Johnny) of Greenwood, South Carolina.
Sherryl, originally of Greenwood, South Carolina, is the daughter of the late Raphard L. and Doris L. Cox. Sherryl, a 22-year resident of Johnson City, was a member of Boone Trail Baptist Church. Throughout her life, she cared for children in the daycares she ran and more recently she drove school buses for Johnson City Transit.
The family of Sherryl Motte will hold a visitation on Saturday, February 4th, from 9-11 a.m. at the Tetrick Funeral Chapel Johnson City. A graveside committal service will follow at noon at the Washington County Memory Gardens.
Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Motte family. Condolences may be made at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.