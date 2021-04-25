Sherry Lynn Tucker
Sherry Lynn Tucker, 61, of Greenwood, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of Lillie Mae Brown Tucker and the late Richard T. Tucker. Sherry retired from Wal-Mart after working many years as a pharmacy technician. She enjoyed baking, decorating cakes and taking vacations to the Smokey Mountains. Sherry loved her family especially her twin sisters and was known as “Snookie” by her father. She was a member of First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by a special friend, Dan Hall; her maternal grandparents, William Henry and Lillie Simpson Brown; and her paternal grandparents, Thomas and Bessie Bryant Tucker.
Surviving in addition to mother of the home are her sisters; Janet Lightsey (Dale) of Martinez, GA and Janice Parish (John) of Wrens, GA; and special cousins, Charlene Brooks (Darrell), Johnny Bailey and Kelvin Bailey (Carolyn).
Services will be held at noon on Wednesday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randy Ouzts and Rev. Bryant Sims officiating. Burial will be in First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Honorary escort will be Bill Rushton, Darrell Brooks, Johnny Bailey and Kelvin Bailey.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home before the service from 11 a.m. to noon.
Memorials may be made to First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 1266, Greenwood, SC 29648.
