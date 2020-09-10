HODGES — Myrtle Sherrie Stewart Erskine, 60, of 104 Whisperwood Court, N. Hodges, wife of Wayne Erskine, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of Betty Cogdill Stewart and the late Billy Stewart. She was formerly employed with Wal Mart as an accounting associate and was a member of Hodges Church of God.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Wayne, of the home and her mother, Betty, of Greenwood are her children, Dee Erskine Cobb (Johnny) and Juston Erskine (Haley), both of Greenwood; sisters, Sandra Hjalmer (David), Tina Oliver, both of Greenwood, and Debra Thompson (Bubba) of Anyor; and seven grandchildren, Taylor Oliver, Jonathan Erskine, Christian Cobb, Jacob Erskine, Abigail Erskine, Emily Erskine, and Griffin Erskine.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Hodges Church of God, with the Rev. Donald Freeman, Rev. Charles Caldwell, and Rev. Ben Hjalmer officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Erskine, Christian Cobb, Jacob Erskine, Dennis Erskine, Charlie Erskine, and Jeff Rogers.
Honorary escort will be Griffin Erskine.
Due to Covid-19 and CDC regulations, social distancing and mask are required.
The service will be recorded and available to view afterwards by visiting Mrs. Sherrie's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends following the committal service.
Memorials may be made to Hodges Church of God, 4802 US 25, Hodges, SC 29653.
The family will be at the home of Juston and Haley, 110 Forest Drive, Greenwood, SC 29646.