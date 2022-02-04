Sherman Jimmie White, 73, of 106 Barkwood Drive, Building-101, Apt. I, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at his home. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Charlie White and the late Rosa Lee Roundtree White. He was a member of Flint Hill Missionary Baptist Church, and a United States Army Veteran. He is preceded in death by two brothers, Charlie White Jr., and James White.

He leaves to cherish his memories, five sons, Jermaine White of Florida, Sherman White Jr., Eric (Kim) Smith, and Chris White all of Alabama, and Rashaun(Andrea) White of Atlanta, GA; one daughter, Luciana M. White of Alabama; four brothers, Henry (Josie) White of Washington D.C., Huey White, Leroy White, and Roosevelt White, all of Greenwood, three sisters, Janie (Ernest) Moton, and Jessie Lee (Mosie) Hackett, both of Greenwood, and Josie Brown of Hodges, SC; thirteen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Graveside services are noon on Monday, February 7, 2022, at the Evening Star Cemetery, conducted by Rev, Moses Miller. If you are attending the service, please bring your own chair. Viewing will be from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

