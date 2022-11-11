Sherie Lamore Timmons, 63, resident of Hutira Lane, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at her home.

Born April 20, 1959, in Battle Creek, MI, she was a daughter of the late Roger and Mary Cole Lamore. She was a graduate and valedictorian of Southeastern School of Message Therapy. Sherie was the owner and operator of Peace at Hand Massage and Body Works and Still Waters Natural Wellness Spa and was much beloved by her many patients. She was an avid equestrian having participated in the AQHA World Horse Show, two-time Reserve World Champion.