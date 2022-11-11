Sherie Lamore Timmons, 63, resident of Hutira Lane, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at her home.
Born April 20, 1959, in Battle Creek, MI, she was a daughter of the late Roger and Mary Cole Lamore. She was a graduate and valedictorian of Southeastern School of Message Therapy. Sherie was the owner and operator of Peace at Hand Massage and Body Works and Still Waters Natural Wellness Spa and was much beloved by her many patients. She was an avid equestrian having participated in the AQHA World Horse Show, two-time Reserve World Champion.
Sherie was a faithful and beloved member of her church, Calvary Chapel. She is now in the presence of her Lord, Jesus Christ, whom she loved dearly. Her most treasured accomplishment in life was being a mother to her son, and raising him to know and love the Lord.
Surviving are a son John Wycliffe "Wyc" Timmons of Greenwood; two sisters, Penny Powell (Larry) of Spring Hill, FL, and Linda Tidwell (Doug) of Murfreesboro, TN; and two nieces, Becky Powell and Rochelle Matthews (Dave), both of Spring Hill, FL.
A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday at Calvary Chapel, with Rev. David Evans officiating.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Chapel Greenwood, 2024 Woodlawn Road Greenwood, SC 29649.