Shelia Jo Walker Gunnoe, 77, of 609 Salak Road, wife of Douglas Gunnoe Sr., passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Greenwood Rehabilitation Hospital.
Born in Matoaka, WV, she was a daughter to the late Earl Arlo Walker. She was formerly employed with Fuji Film and was of the Baptist faith. Shelia was a wonderful homemaker and loved her family dearly.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Douglas of the home are her two sons, Douglas "Doug" Gunnoe, Jr. of Ware Place and Jeffrey Gunnoe (Teresa) of Greenwood; a sister, Marilyn Mitchem (Bill) of Crab Orchard, WV; and three grandchildren, Shelli Gunnoe, Stephen Gunnoe, and Lily Gunnoe.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome) is in charge of the arrangements.