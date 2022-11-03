CALHOUN FALLS — Shelda Harman Evans, 73, wife of the late Danny C. Evans, of Calhoun Falls, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the Hospice House in Greenwood. She was born in Greenwood to the late Roland and Doris Jones Harman.

Shelda was a proud 1967 graduate of Calhoun Falls High School and a dedicated lifelong member of Calhoun Falls Pentecostal Holiness Church. She enjoyed playing the piano at church and serving the people of Calhoun Falls as a hairdresser for 43 years. Shelda could often be found visiting her friends around Calhoun Falls, grocery shopping with her sister, Deannie, and, whether it was cheering on Josie playing volleyball or Fin on the soccer field, she made every effort to spend as much time as possible with her family. A bright light to all who had the pleasure of knowing her, Shelda deeply loved her friends, community, and church family.