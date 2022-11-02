CALHOUN FALLS — Shelda Harman Evans, 73, wife of the late Danny C. Evans, of Calhoun Falls, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the Hospice House in Greenwood. She was born in Greenwood to the late Roland and Doris Jones Harman.
Shelda was a proud 1967 graduate of Calhoun Falls High School and a dedicated lifelong member of Calhoun Falls Pentecostal Holiness Church. She enjoyed playing the piano at church and serving the people of Calhoun Falls as a hairdresser for 43 years. Shelda could often be found visiting her friends around Calhoun Falls, grocery shopping with her sister, Deannie, and, whether it was cheering on Josie playing volleyball or Fin on the soccer field, she made every effort to spend as much time as possible with her family. A bright light to all who had the pleasure of knowing her, Shelda deeply loved her friends, community, and church family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son Nicholas R. Evans.
Shelda is survived by her son, Cray Evans (Jill), of Abbeville; a sister, Deannie H. McCord (Walter), of Calhoun Falls; a brother, Jan Harman (Rhonda), of Laurens; two very dear grandchildren, Josie Beth Evans and Finley Nicholas Evans; several nieces and nephews, Brett McCord, Shelley M. Hollingsworth (Tommy), Lana Botts (Wayne), Amanda Kennedy (Tim), and Heather Burden (Allan); and a great-great niece.
The family will receive friends 5:00PM to 7:00PM Friday, November 4, 2022 at Harris Funeral Home, Calhoun Falls Chapel. Funeral services will be 1:00PM, Saturday, November 5, 2022 in the Calhoun Falls Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Stephen Miller and Rev. Scotty Willoughby officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
The family is at her home in Calhoun Falls.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Shelda, may be sent to the Calhoun Falls Pentecostal Holiness Church, 920 E. Savannah St., Calhoun Falls, SC 29628.