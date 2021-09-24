Shelby Jean Whitmire Thompson, 82, wife of Eugene Malone Thompson, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Whitmire, she was the daughter of the late Coley Glenn Whitmire and Thelma Gertrude Tinsley Whitmire. She was a member of South Main Baptist Church, where she served on the Benevolence Committee. Shelby was a volunteer for the United Ministries Free Clinic and Meals on Wheels. She loved the beach and her family above all else.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Eugene of the home; are her children, Deborah Terry of Greenville, Alesia Kay Downey (Jeff), and Bonnie Michelle Thompson, both of Greenwood; grandchildren, Danielle Renee Stone (Wes) of Belton, Brooke Cooper Falls (JT), and David Eugene Cooper (Christina), both of Greenwood; and seven great-grandchildren, Peyton, Morgan, Hayden, Aubree Jean, Colton, Lyle, and Liam.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at South Main Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Toby Frost officiating.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorials be made to South Main Baptist Church, PO Box 1093, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.