ABBEVILLE — Shelby Jean Moore Stone, 84, of Abbeville, formerly of Donalds, wife of the late A. Gordon Stone, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 26, 2022 at home, with her family by her side.

The family will receive friends from 1:30PM - 2:30PM, Friday, January 28, 2022 in Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 3:00PM in the funeral home chapel. Private burial.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.

Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Abbeville is assisting the Stone family.

Tags