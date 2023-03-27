EASLEY — Shelby Jean Havird, 79, of Easley, died Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Born on June 7, 1943 in Batesburg, she was the daughter of the late Judas Lee and Helen Bennie Kirkland Havird. Ms. Havird grew up in the Panola Mill Village Community of Greenwood County and attended Abney Memorial Baptist Church. Later, she moved to Saluda County to live with her maternal grandparents, George and Mary Lou Bedenbough Kirkland. Due to health issues, she went to live at Blue Ridge Nursing Home in Pickens County, where she resided for many years.