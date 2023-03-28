EASLEY — Shelby Jean Havird, 79, of Easley, died Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Born on June 7, 1943 in Batesburg, she was the daughter of the late Judas Lee and Helen Bennie Kirkland Havird. Ms. Havird grew up in the Panola Mill Village Community of Greenwood County and attended Abney Memorial Baptist Church. Later, she moved to Saluda County to live with her maternal grandparents, George and Mary Lou Bedenbough Kirkland. Due to health issues, she went to live at Blue Ridge Nursing Home in Pickens County, where she resided for many years.
Ms. Havird was preceded in death by her parents and many beloved family members on both the Havird and Kirkland sides.
She is survived by two brothers, Richard Lee Havird of Abbeville and Charles L. Havird (Patricia) of Greenwood; two nieces, Amy H. Patterson (Marty) of Due West and Stephanie Moore of Pawley's Island; and four special great nieces and nephews, Emma Ruth Patterson, Luke Andrew Patterson, William Pendleton Moore, Jr. and Ashley Charles Moore.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.