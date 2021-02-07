Shelby F. Good, 80, of Athens passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Born in Plum Branch, South Carolina on January 14, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Margaret Ruth (Boone) and Charles Luther Freeland.
Shelby was a long-time member of Green Acres Baptist Church where she worked as a secretary for 21 years before beginning to work at the United Methodist Church North Georgia Conference Athens-Elberton District where she retired after 13 years. She was devoted to her family, church, God and her husband, Henry. She loved everyone unconditionally.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Luther Freeland, Jr.
Survivors include her husband of over 60 years, Henry Good; daughters, Joy McGlohon (Neal), Julie Lynch (Jeff); Brandon McGlohon (Jessica), Melissa Cannon (Trey), P.J. Christensen (Hans); 4 great grandchildren.
A graveside service was held on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Athens Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Green Acres Baptist Church of Athens at https://pushpay.com/g/greenacreschurch?src=hpp or St Judes at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.
