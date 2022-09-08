Sheila Mary McCann Ebert, 82, of Greenwood, SC, widow of Harry Eugene Ebert, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born in Milwaukee, WI, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Evelyn Weiss McCann. Sheila was a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology and worked at Buffalo General Hospital in the lab. After marriage, she helped her husband with his photography business, was a homemaker and loved her family dearly. In her free time, she was an avid reader, loved quilting and was known by her grandchildren as the family milkshake maker. Sheila was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Olean, NY.

