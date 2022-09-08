Sheila Mary McCann Ebert, 82, of Greenwood, SC, widow of Harry Eugene Ebert, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Milwaukee, WI, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Evelyn Weiss McCann. Sheila was a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology and worked at Buffalo General Hospital in the lab. After marriage, she helped her husband with his photography business, was a homemaker and loved her family dearly. In her free time, she was an avid reader, loved quilting and was known by her grandchildren as the family milkshake maker. Sheila was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Olean, NY.
Along with her parents she was predeceased by her brother Dennis McCann of WA.
Surviving are her children, Kristen Ebert-Wagner (Mark Simon) of Silver Spring, MD, Joseph Ebert (Heather Phillips) of Wellington, FL, and Carla Strong (Jim) of Greenwood; grandchildren, Steph Wagner, Joseph Wagner, both of Pittsburgh, PA; Grace Wagner of Brooklyn, NY, Erica Quattrone (Nick) of Hinsdale, NY, Pete Ebert (Christa) of Olean, NY, Karl Ebert of Lawrenceburg, KY, Hannah Fraser (Robert) of Savannah, GA, Leah Ebert, Josh Ebert, both of Wellington, FL, Emma Strong, James Strong and Madeleine Strong, all of Greenwood; four great grandchildren, Vincent Quattrone, Calvin Quattrone, Gracie Quattrone and Harper Ebert; and special nieces, Patricia McCann and Deborah McCann Loehding, both of WA.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.