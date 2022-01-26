Shavonna Lannette Jennings, 20, of 1522 Parkway, Apt. C-6, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, she is the daughter of Courtney Wideman and Kindra Jennings. She was a member of True Vine Progressive Church in McCormick, SC.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories, her father Courtney Wideman, her mother, Kindra Jennings, and a stepfather, Daniel Hughey all of Greenwood; one son, Isaiah Jennings of the home; three brothers, Nathaniel Hughey, Antwan Hughey, and Christian Wideman all of Greenwood; one sister, Aneesah Hughey of Greenwood; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday January 29, 2022, at True Vine Progressive Church in McCormick. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

