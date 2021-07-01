WATERLOO — Sharon Sayers Pilgrim Wrenn, 75, of 479 Cannon Road, Waterloo, wife of Jimmie Wrenn, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at her home.
Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Lois Ann Shipes Sayers. She was formerly employed at Waterloo Elementary School and a member or Coronaca Baptist Church. Sharon enjoyed going to play bingo when she was able. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Jimmie, of the home are her children, Rodney Pilgrim of Honea Path, Scottie Pilgrim, and Marvin "PeeWee" Wrenn, both of Waterloo; grandchildren, Wesley Pilgrim, Rodney Pilgrim, Jr., both of Honea Path, Jimmie Lee Pilgrim of Waterloo, Justin Wrenn of Laurens, and Stephanie Wrenn of Waterloo; and three great-grandchildren.
Per Sharon's wishes no services are planned.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.