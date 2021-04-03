WILLIAMSTON — Sharon Flinn Deas, 84, resident of 110 Gossett Street, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at her home.
Born May 27, 1936, in Greenwood County, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Agnes Rearden Flinn. She was a 1955 graduate of Greenwood High School and retired as personnel manager from Belk Department Store after more than 25 years of service.
Ms. Deas moved to Williamston in 2013.
She was a member of Grace Community Church in Greenwood.
Surviving are a daughter, Mona H. Rains of Greenwood; a son, Dennis and wife Sharon Hall of Williamston; four grandchildren, Dustin Rains, Chad Rains, Meagan Rains and Lexi Hall and six great-grandchildren; and her four-legged companion, Caroline.
Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 pm Monday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons along with Corey Brock and Joey Johnson.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 to 1 Monday afternoon.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Ms. Deas' family with arrangements.