Sharon Dodson Culbertson, 71, resident of Belle Oaks Drive West, wife of John Robert Culbertson, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Self Regional Healthcare.

Born March 6, 1951, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Virgil E. and Elizabeth Davenport Dodson. Sharon retired from Greenwood Mills Matthews Plant.

She was a member of Harris Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are a daughter, Tonya Marie Alexander of Greenwood; a son, Rodney Lee Adams of Columbia; a brother, Charles Dodson of Tennessee; and a granddaughter, Christine Sowell of Greenwood.

She was predeceased by two brothers, Herbert Eugene Dodson and Stanley Keith Dodson.

A memorial service will be at a later date.

