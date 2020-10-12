Shaquaria Rashon Ervin, 43, of 1621 Westbrook Drive, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Robert Booker and the late Gwendolyn Ervin Booker.
She leaves to cherish her memories three daughters, Briana Price, Kanyiah Fuller, and Dankyriah Fuller, all of Greenwood; two sisters, Latoya Ervin and Shaprina Ervin, both of Greenwood; one grandchild, Anari Fuller of Greenwood; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at The Evening Star Cemetery. Viewing will be 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. The family is at 313 Windmill Circle, Greenwood, SC. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.