Shantella Tameka Lee
ABBEVILLE — Shantella Tameka Lee, 35, of 100 D2 Coleman Street Apartments, Abbeville, SC, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Self Medical Center, Greenwood, SC.
She was a daughter Ella Ruth Lee and Quientin Spearman, and raised in the home of grandparents, Regina Lee and Sammy Agnew of Abbeville, SC.
Survivors including her mother of Abbeville and father of Columbia, SC, are siblings; Kayla Lee, Quintella (Jarvis) Guillebeaux, Melvin Boyd, Jr. all of Abbeville, SC, Carolyn Covington of Greenwood, SC, and grandfather, Bishop Emmanuel Spearman of Hodges, SC, and a host of other aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.
Graveside services are Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery at noon, with Rev. Mitchell Neely officiating. Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the church from 1-6 p.m.
The family is at the home of her grandmother, 116 Adams Drive, Abbeville, SC.
Sanders-Thompson Mortuary is caring for the family.